Dylan Carter dies in accident: ‘The Voice' contestant was 24

Dylan Carter, the talented singer who captured hearts on Season 24 of The Voice, has tragically died following a car accident in South Carolina on Saturday night.

He was just 24 years old.

The news of his passing has sparked a wave of grief across his hometown of Moncks Corner, where he was remembered not just for his incredible vocal range, but as a devoted friend and a pillar of the community.

Thomas Hamilton Jr., the mayor of Moncks Corner, confirmed the news in a moving tribute, stating that Carter was much more to his family than an entertainer and that his absence will be deeply felt by the town council and staff.

Fans of the singing competition will likely remember Carter for his emotional blind audition, where he achieved the rare feat of a four-chair turn.

Performing Whitney Houston’s I Look to You, he moved judges Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani with a soulful tribute to his mother, who had passed away a year prior.

Carter chose to join Team Reba and remained in the competition until Episode 12, where he delivered a memorable performance of Cody Johnson’s country hit Til You Can’t before being eliminated.

Beyond his television success, Carter was deeply invested in charitable work in the Lowcountry.

He co-founded The Local Voice, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting women battling breast cancer.

The charity shared their heartbreak on Facebook, describing Carter as the heart of their mission and someone who believed that every voice mattered.

Through his fundraising performances and constant kindness, he worked to bring people together, while also managing his professional life as a local estate agent and the owner of Sunny Days RV & Campground.

The community is finding some solace in the belief that Dylan is now reunited in heaven with his mother, whose memory so clearly fueled his artistry.

Those who worked alongside him at his non-profit have pledged to carry his light forward and continue their mission in his honour.

As his family and friends navigate this sudden and tremendous loss, the people of Moncks Corner are being asked to keep them in their prayers.

Dylan Carter leaves behind a legacy of music, local service, and a genuine warmth that made everyone he met feel seen.