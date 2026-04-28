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Dwayne Johnson did not become a father!

Dwayne Johnson’s wife Lauren Hashian clears air about new baby rumuors

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 28, 2026

Dwayne Johnson did not become a father!
Dwayne Johnson did not become a father!

Lauren Hashian has put a stop to viral rumours that she and Dwayne Johnson have secretly welcomed more children, and she did it with impressive good humour.

The singer, 41, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, 26 April, to poke fun at a string of AI-generated fake news stories claiming she had given birth to new babies. 

"Because I thought we'd all enjoy a good Sunday laugh...," she wrote, before resharing two of the fabricated posts for her followers to see.

The first included an AI-generated photo of Hashian and Johnson cradling a baby together. 

"Apparently I had a new baby in Miami!" she wrote over the image. The second showed another AI photo, this time with two infants. "Make that TWO! I had TWO BABIES!!" she added.

Dwayne Johnson did not become a father!

Hashian and Johnson, who married in 2019 after first meeting in 2006, are parents to daughters Jasmine, 10, and Tiana, 8. 

Johnson also has a daughter, Simone, 24, from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia.

The couple have been relatively private about their family life, though they made a rare joint public appearance at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards in January, walking the red carpet hand in hand. 

Johnson was typically warm about what the evening meant to him. 

"I've got my beautiful wife with me, and I'm lucky. I got my girls at home watching. My oldest daughter's here. My family's here. So I'm happy," he told Entertainment Tonight on the night.

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