Thursday Oct 06 2022
Christian Bale thanks Leonardo DiCaprio for 'unintentional' help with stardom

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Christian Bale has credited his cinematic success to Leonardo DiCaprio for rejecting films which later landed to him.

The Batman actor thanked the Titanic star for helping him unintentionally to become a successful film actor in a recent interview.

"Look, to this day, any role that anybody gets, it's only because he's passed on it beforehand," Bale told GQ in a candid interview.

"It doesn't matter what anyone tells you. It doesn't matter how friendly you are with the directors. All those people that I've worked with multiple times, they all offered every one of those roles to him first," said the American Psycho star.

"So, thank you, Leo, because literally, he gets to choose everything he does," Bale said, adding, "And good for him, he's phenomenal."

The Ford Vs Ferrari actor also noted that he has never minded when the directors snub him for other actors, including DiCaprio.

"No. Do you know how grateful I am to get any damn thing? I mean, I can't do what he does," Bale shared.

"And he does it magnificently. But I would suspect that almost everybody of similar age to him in Hollywood owes their careers to him passing on whatever project it is."

