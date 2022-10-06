 
‘Poor old’ Victoria Beckham ‘surely needs to sort’ Nicola Peltz feud before grandkids

Victoria Beckham advised to make amends with Nicola Peltz before grandchildren or her mother Claudia Heffner Peltz would be “all over” Brooklyn Beckham kids.

The Posh Spice should “sort out” the “strained atmosphere” so to not feel alienated when she becomes a grandmother, TV presenter and model Ulrika Jonsson said.

In a column for The Sun, Ulrika dished on the alleged family feud noting that she feels what the fashion designer must be going through.

"I do feel for Victoria Beckham. She’s enduring what every mother fears. As a fellow mum of four children, I know that family is everything," she penned.

"Victoria won’t be the only mother, by any stretch of the imagination, who finds her role as the main woman in her son’s life diminished.

“In short, she has been relegated. And, of course, that is the natural order of things. It’s what eventually happens as families evolve," Ulrika added.

"Poor old VB surely needs to sort out this strained atmosphere before the patter of tiny Beckham feet comes along, it’s one thing making way for a new Mrs Beckham in her daughter-in-law, quite another being an alienated, ostracised granny who doesn’t get a look-in because Nicola’s mum will be all over the grandchild.

She further added, "That’s a whole other level of pain."

Victoria is said to have already extended an olive branch to Nicola when she invited her and Brooklyn to her Paris Fashion Week show, an invitation gracefully accepted by the couple.

However, latest reports claim that the Beckham clan feud is still not over.

