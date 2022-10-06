Netflix ‘Virgin River’: Annette O'Toole teases season 5 plot

Annette O'Toole revealed some ‘important’ and ‘timely’ details from upcoming season 5 of Netflix's Virgin River storyline. According to the actress, it ‘will bring the community together’.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Annette O'Toole, who plays Hope McCrea on the show, explained that fans can expect a big event to take place in the middle of the series.

"There is a big thing that happens right in the middle of the season that brings the community together in a very big way. It’s a kind of timely topic that’s happening in our country and I’m really glad that they’re going there,” said the 70-year-old actress.

“I don’t think we've ever done anything like this. It’s an important issue and I’m glad that we're getting into things like that on the show. I don't know if that will continue but it certainly is something that the town gets to all come together and be part of and work together.”

Previously, in another interview with New Beauty, O’Toole was asked about the upcoming episodes.

“I think this season has started out well and we're getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy. They're really intense and I think that they're some of the best episodes we've ever done,” the star revealed.

“I never say that either! I think that there's a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that it's going to leave people on the edge of their seats. At least, I hope. I'm excited to get into that.”