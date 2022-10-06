 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner reveals Stormi’s sweet connection with her baby brother, leaves fans in awe

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Kylie Jenner reveals Stormi’s sweet connection with her baby brother, leaves fans in awe
Kylie Jenner reveals Stormi’s sweet connection with her baby brother, leaves fans in awe

Kylie Jenner has given fans a glimpse into her sweet family life.

The Kardashians star, who made headlines for her drop-dead gorgeous fashion statements at Paris Fashion Week, shared a sweet glimpse of her adorable kids developing more strong and affectionate bond.

Taking to her Instagram, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, shared a series of adorable pictures and captioned it as, “home,” followed by butterfly emoticons.

Kylie Jenner reveals Stormi’s sweet connection with her baby brother, leaves fans in awe

The post featured pictures of her 8-month-old son, whose name has yet to be announced. The carousel also included a candid click of Kylie – clad in bikini and looking down at her son.

While, the makeup mogul has kept both her second child’s name and his face away from the public, only left his tiny feet on display in her post and left fans in awe.

Another picture showed Kylie’s daughter, 4-year-old Stormi Webster, wearing matching sneakers with her baby brother, displaying her affection for the little one.

The post also featured Stormi petting a white horse and rocking a casual outfit with a beaded bracelet.

Kylie shares Stormi, 4, and her 8-month-old son with Travis Scott.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie’s ‘unsubstantiated’ bombshell allegations

Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie’s ‘unsubstantiated’ bombshell allegations
‘Poor old’ Victoria Beckham ‘surely needs to sort’ Nicola Peltz feud before grandkids

‘Poor old’ Victoria Beckham ‘surely needs to sort’ Nicola Peltz feud before grandkids
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hated’ how ‘royal order’ didn’t ‘revolve’ around them

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hated’ how ‘royal order’ didn’t ‘revolve’ around them
Christian Bale thanks Leonardo DiCaprio for 'unintentional' help with stardom

Christian Bale thanks Leonardo DiCaprio for 'unintentional' help with stardom
'Hellboy' David Harbour now a wild Santa in upcoming movie ‘Violent Night’ trailer

'Hellboy' David Harbour now a wild Santa in upcoming movie ‘Violent Night’ trailer
Kate Middleton keeps ‘thinking Prince Louis is a baby’, says ‘he’s big boy now’

Kate Middleton keeps ‘thinking Prince Louis is a baby’, says ‘he’s big boy now’
Buckingham Palace dismisses claims regarding King Charles’s coronation date

Buckingham Palace dismisses claims regarding King Charles’s coronation date
Amber Heard 'desperately' tried to marry Elon Musk, wanted Depp 2.0

Amber Heard 'desperately' tried to marry Elon Musk, wanted Depp 2.0
Duchess of York writes novel to deal with stress of Prince Andrew’s lawsuit

Duchess of York writes novel to deal with stress of Prince Andrew’s lawsuit
Mahira Khan reveals 'challenging day' while shooting 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt'

Mahira Khan reveals 'challenging day' while shooting 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt'
Meghan Markle misuses Prince Harry as 'palm tree' prop for 'glamour' image

Meghan Markle misuses Prince Harry as 'palm tree' prop for 'glamour' image

Latest

view all