Jada Pinkett Smith to share her life story in the form of memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith is buckling up to spill details of her life with the world through a memoir.

According to People, the Red Table Talk host and actress, 51, will publish her yet-to-be-titled memoir with Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William MorrowGroup at HarperCollins Publishers, in fall 2023,



In the book, Smith "chronicles lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey — a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power," according to a press release.

"With no holds barred, Jada reveals her unconventional upbringing in Baltimore — from the child of two addicts to a promising theatre student and a violent interlude as a petty drug-dealer — followed by a parallel rise to stardom alongside her close friend 2Pac, then falling in love with and marrying Will Smith, and a joyous embrace of motherhood."

The press release adds that the Girls Trip star explores how she was "in crisis at age 40" and "recounts the excruciating choices she was forced to make to redefine her life in every way."

"At the heart of this powerful book," the description reveals, "are two unexpected love stories, one being Jada's complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being the one with herself."

Smith's husband Will, 54, published his own bestselling memoir titled Will in November 2021, co-written with Mark Manson.



