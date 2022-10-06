 
Thursday Oct 06 2022
Alia Bhatt opts for a traditional baby shower: See Pictures

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starred together in Ayan Mukerjis Brahmastra
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the soon-to-be parents, hosted a baby shower recently which had all their family members and close friends.

Alia and Ranbir kept a very traditional and minimalistic theme. She wore a beautiful yellow coloured frock with traditional jewllery; a necklace and a tika. Whereas Ranbir wore a peach embroidered kurta along with white pajamas. Both looked adorable together.

Bhatt shared a series of pictures from the ceremony and wrote: “Just… love” followed by a few yellow hearts.

The pictures showed the presence of Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt, sister Shaheen and mother Soni Razdan.

Furthermore, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were also present at the baby shower.

The duo got married earlier this year on April 14 in an intimate wedding in Mumbai. The Raazi actress, through social media, announced her pregnancy news in July. 

