Prince Andrew slammed for lacking self-control’ as Firms’ bully

File Footage

Prince Andrew is currently being bashed for having a complete lack of self-control when it comes to dating and women.



Filmmaker and biographer Dickie Arbiter issued this insight a documentary.

He started by branding Prince Andrew a ‘runt’ from the royal liter and added, “The problem is, the man’s an idiot. There’s always one runt of the litter, and Andrew was it.”

According to Express UK, journalist Helen Kirwan-Taylor chimed in to say, “Prince Andrew thought he was more than a royal. He thought he was a celebrity. The talk of the dinner parties was he couldn't keep his trousers closed.”

However, journalist, Annette Witheridge on the other hand believes this entire sorry saga boils down to “greed”.

A royal bodyguard also recalled an incident where Prince Andrew insulted a coworker and admitted, “You would think a member of the royal family would have some kind of decorum and respect for the staff that are there and paid to protect them and look after them.”

“[With Andrew,] there’s just none, none at all. He’s just a horrible person. He’s a bully.”