Thursday Oct 06 2022
Abdullah Qureshi exits music industry citing 'religious reasons'

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Abdullah says that he will not be performing at concerts anymore
Singer Abdullah Qureshi leaves the music industry, says he made this decision due to religious reasons. 

Taking it to his Instagram account, Qureshi posted a detailed post clarifying the reason of his exit from the industry.

He quoted: “I took this decision purely because of religious reasons.”

Abdullah adds: “I believe that the actual purpose of life is way bigger than all of this and we have a very little time in this world to make our afterlife better. Alhamdulillah I’m satisfied with this decision and I’m on my way to find the real truth and I pray that Allah makes this new journey easy for me.”

Tu Aaja singer clearly stated that he will be longer performing in concerts or appearing in ads. Rather he would prefer working for campaigns that interests him and will be acceptable to him religiously.

Abdullah Qureshi gained massive recognition from his YouTube covers. He last released two songs Sajna and Hasda Rehnda. He was also part of the re-recorded national anthem that released on August 14th, 2022.

