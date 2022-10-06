Travis Barker cuts a low-key figure while taking daughter Alabama to lunch

 
Travis Barker cut a low-key figure as he stepped out with his beloved daughter Alabama after it was revealed his wife Kourtney Kardashian originally said no to date with him.

Travis opted for a simple ensemble comprising of a black t-shirt that he paired with skinny black jeans while taking his daughter Alabama, 16, to lunch on Wednesday.

The Blink-182 drummer walked in simple black sneakers with white trim around the bottoms.

Meanwhile, Travis' daughter Alabama, 16, wore a black sweater with the hood pulled over her blonde hair.

She left the sweater open revealing a black polo shirt and gray skirt underneath.

Barker's appearance out came on the same day Kourtney Kardashian revealed she initially turned down his romantic advances.

It was not until the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star's therapist stepped in and encouraged her to go out with the drummer that she decided to give Barker a try.

Now the 43-year-old reality TV star and the musician are happily married and enjoying their blended family. Together they parent six children.


