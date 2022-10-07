Kanye West hurls insults at ‘nose job’ Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid in latest rant

Kanye West is once again in attack mode, with his targets set on models Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid

Kanye West is once again in attack mode, with his targets set on models Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid, who joined hands in supporting a Vogue editor who Kanye allegedly bullied online.

In a spam session that lasted several hours on Thursday, Kanye hit out at Gigi and Hailey for defending Vogue’s Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who voiced out against Kanye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ message at the Paris Fashion Week this week.

Although Kanye had already reacted to Gigi and Hailey’s support for Gabriella earlier, he turned his guns on them again with a photo of his ex-flame, model Vinetria, alleging that she is being sidelined for models like Gigi and Hailey.

In his fiery message, Kanye wrote: “Vinetria you are the culture’s favourite “THEEYYY” threw a mask on you at YZY SZN 9 when I wasn’t looking “THEEYY” don’t want undeniable beautiful black woman to be put on their rightful throne…”

He then appeared to refer to Gabriella as an ‘industry plant’, saying: “They want corny ass Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble level non fashion industry plant.”

The Donda hitmaker made headlines earlier this week when he rallied behind the ‘White Lives Matter’ slogan, claiming that the Black Lives Matter movement was a ‘scam’.