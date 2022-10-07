 
entertainment
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Paper decides to drop 'Consort' from Camilla's title

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Paper decides to drop Consort from Camillas title

The Times’ writers have been instructed to drop the term the Queen Consort, according to journalist Jack Blackburn.

He said, 'Whatever clarifying use it had during the mourning period has expired. Queen Camilla is now to be referred to as such or, if there is no risk of confusion, as The Queen."

Commenting on the report, royal correspondent Omid Scobie wrote , 'Moving forward, The Times of London are dropping the "Consort" from Camilla's title and will refer to her as Queen Camilla or The Queen. Curious to know if people want to see other outlets do the same?"

More From Entertainment:

People of Sussex organise petition to remove Prince Harry and Meghan's titles: report

People of Sussex organise petition to remove Prince Harry and Meghan's titles: report

Details on Prince William and Kate's Northern Ireland visit released

Details on Prince William and Kate's Northern Ireland visit released

Kate Middleton heckled in Northern Ireland

Kate Middleton heckled in Northern Ireland

King Charles ensured Prince Andrew ‘didn’t take advantage’ of Queen’s death

King Charles ensured Prince Andrew ‘didn’t take advantage’ of Queen’s death
Prince Andrew’s secret plans to stage royal return exposed by Palace aides

Prince Andrew’s secret plans to stage royal return exposed by Palace aides
Kate Middleton wants another child with Prince William?

Kate Middleton wants another child with Prince William?
King Charles’ wife Camilla to be referred to as ‘The Queen’, not ‘Queen Consort’

King Charles’ wife Camilla to be referred to as ‘The Queen’, not ‘Queen Consort’
Kanye West hurls insults at ‘nose job’ Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid in latest rant

Kanye West hurls insults at ‘nose job’ Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid in latest rant
Kate Middleton continues smile even being snubbed by Irish woman

Kate Middleton continues smile even being snubbed by Irish woman
Oscar winners cut off their hair in France

Oscar winners cut off their hair in France

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'up their game' due to Meghan's 'honed skills'

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'up their game' due to Meghan's 'honed skills'
Toby Jones delves into his late grandparents' extraordinary love story: Deets inside

Toby Jones delves into his late grandparents' extraordinary love story: Deets inside

Latest

view all