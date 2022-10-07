 
entertainment
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'toughness' earned her THIS nickname from King Charles III

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Meghan Markle was awarded a 'respectable' nickname by King Charles III during her time in UK, says author.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl reveals the monarch used to call his younger daughter-in-law 'Tungsten' because of her toughness.

“Charles reportedly nicknamed his future daughter-in-law ‘Tungsten’ because of her toughness and resilience,” Nicholl writes in her book.

“It was, according to one aide, the moment William and Kate, who was heavily pregnant, realized they needed to up their game,” Nicholl adds. “The Cambridges [now the Prince and Princess of Wales] had already signaled their intention to be more than ‘ornamental royals’ and had, along with Harry, made a huge success of their mental health campaign Heads Together.”

She continues, “But Meghan was the breakout star of the foursome. She was polished, passionate and funny, using all her TV-honed skills to present her case. That was a wake-up moment for William and Kate when they realized that Meghan was very impressive, very confident and very capable, according to a source.”

