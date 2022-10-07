Netflix Thriller 'Dark Wire': Everything to know so far

Netflix is bringing a new thriller Dark Wire with Emmy award winner Jason Bateman.

Dark Wire is a Netflix original thriller produced and directed by Ozark Emmy award winner, Jason Bateman.

As per What's on Netflix, the movie is based on the upcoming novel by Joseph Cox. Matthew Orton will be writing the movie's screenplay, adapting Cox’s novel.

Executive producers of the movie include Dan Cohen (The Adam Project), Michale Costigan (Sound of Metal), Dan Levine (Shadow and Bone), and Tracey Nyberg (Ready or Not).

The synopsis, sourced from ProductionWeekly, is, "The story of how the FBI secretly ran an encrypted phone company to launch one of the largest sting operations in history, an infiltration of the world’s most infamous crime syndicates, revealing how the underworld has become a globalized economy in its own right ruthlessly efficient, technologically advanced, and impossible to police without crossing complicated ethical boundaries."



The cast members of the thriller are not yet confirmed and whether Jason Bateman will also be starring aside from directing, and producing the movie is also not known.