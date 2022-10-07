 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘emphasizing distance’ from royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been ‘growing the distance’ between them and the Royal Family.

Professor Pauline Maclaran of Royal Holloway, University of London issued this claim in an interview with Express UK.

She began by pointing out how the couple spent the vast majority of their UK time standing “on the sidelines”.

The professor was also quoted telling the outlet, “Meghan and Harry’s involvement with the Queen’s funeral has emphasised their distance from the royal family, even while the royals were trying to convey unity.”

This comes in stark contrast to Buckingham Palace’s prior report about the importance of ‘staying connected’ in a time of ‘great sorrow’.

According to a report by The Times they claimed, : “The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess to join him and the Princess of Wales.”

“The Prince of Wales thought it was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”

