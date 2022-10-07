 
entertainment
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, William ‘shocked’ aides with surprise ‘pricks’

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Prince Harry, William ‘shocked’ aides with surprise ‘pricks’
Prince Harry, William ‘shocked’ aides with surprise ‘pricks’

Prince Harry and Prince William reportedly left their aides in utter shock with the first-ever question they ever asked the hire.

Royal author Valentine Low brought this claim to light in an interview with Express UK.

According to the report, an informal sitting was held “It was held in a small sitting room in the office, just about big enough for two sofas.”

Mr Head “was offered tea, which came in a mug, somewhat to his surprise. He had been expecting the finest palace china.”

“The other surprise was that, while he was wearing a suit and tie, the two princes were very casually dressed. Harry was wearing flip-flops.”

“After a string of questions about the media, essentially designed to find out whether he would be a pushover with the press, he was asked the one question that really surprised him: 'In the English Civil War in the 1600s, what side would you have been on?'”

For those unversed, the Civil War being mentioned was between the Parliamentarians and the Royalists who fought over the governance of England, Scotland and Ireland.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle is very proud of partnership with VING Project

Meghan Markle is very proud of partnership with VING Project
Prince of Wales title must be 'abolished': demands Gwynedd council

Prince of Wales title must be 'abolished': demands Gwynedd council
William greets crowds during Northern Ireland visit, joyful schoolboy’s reaction goes viral

William greets crowds during Northern Ireland visit, joyful schoolboy’s reaction goes viral

Brad Pitt ‘enjoying’ Emily Ratajkowski’s company amid Angelina Jolie court battle

Brad Pitt ‘enjoying’ Emily Ratajkowski’s company amid Angelina Jolie court battle

King Charles is 'different now that he’s got Camilla by his side'

King Charles is 'different now that he’s got Camilla by his side'
Kanye West shares his father’s reaction to ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt controversy

Kanye West shares his father’s reaction to ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt controversy

Sarah Ferguson admits taking Queen's 'blessing' before everything

Sarah Ferguson admits taking Queen's 'blessing' before everything
Jennifer Flavin flashes a BIG SMILE with Sylvester Stallone in their first public appearance together

Jennifer Flavin flashes a BIG SMILE with Sylvester Stallone in their first public appearance together
Brad Pitt once regretted leaving Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt once regretted leaving Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie
Meghan Markle only cares about ‘trashing’ the Firm: report

Meghan Markle only cares about ‘trashing’ the Firm: report
Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi flaunt glam vibes as they join Kris Jenner for a fun TikTok

Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi flaunt glam vibes as they join Kris Jenner for a fun TikTok

Chloe Moretz oozes style in olive green mini dress during promotion of her new TV series

Chloe Moretz oozes style in olive green mini dress during promotion of her new TV series