 
entertainment
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles blasts ‘nonsense’ expectation from new reign?

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

File Footage

King Charles reportedly holds no intention to ‘become an interfering King’ in his new rule after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The King issued this claim long before the late Queen’s death, according to iTV.

At the time he claimed, “The idea that somehow I'm going to carry on exactly in the same way. if I ever succeed, [it] is complete nonsense.”

“Because the two situations are completely different,” King Charles also went on to claim.

Before cocluding he also said, “Now these vital remember there is [only] room for one sovereign at a time not two. So, you can’t be the same as [the previous] sovereign.”

More From Entertainment:

Dua Lipa clears air about her dating life amid Trevor Noah romance rumours

Dua Lipa clears air about her dating life amid Trevor Noah romance rumours
Holly Willoughby appears DOWNCAST after awkward age remarks and 'queuegate' scandal

Holly Willoughby appears DOWNCAST after awkward age remarks and 'queuegate' scandal
Madonna grabs attention for her interestingly odd airport fashion

Madonna grabs attention for her interestingly odd airport fashion
Meghan Markle is very proud of partnership with VING Project

Meghan Markle is very proud of partnership with VING Project
Prince of Wales title must be 'abolished': demands Gwynedd council

Prince of Wales title must be 'abolished': demands Gwynedd council
BTS to perform as whole group after long break at The Fact Music Awards

BTS to perform as whole group after long break at The Fact Music Awards
William greets crowds during Northern Ireland visit, joyful schoolboy’s reaction goes viral

William greets crowds during Northern Ireland visit, joyful schoolboy’s reaction goes viral

Brad Pitt ‘enjoying’ Emily Ratajkowski’s company amid Angelina Jolie court battle

Brad Pitt ‘enjoying’ Emily Ratajkowski’s company amid Angelina Jolie court battle

King Charles is 'different now that he’s got Camilla by his side'

King Charles is 'different now that he’s got Camilla by his side'
Kanye West shares his father’s reaction to ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt controversy

Kanye West shares his father’s reaction to ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt controversy

‘Americans don’t care’ about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘fatigue’

‘Americans don’t care’ about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘fatigue’
Sarah Ferguson admits taking Queen's 'blessing' before everything

Sarah Ferguson admits taking Queen's 'blessing' before everything