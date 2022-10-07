Chloe Moretz oozes style in olive green mini dress during promotion of  her new TV series

 
Chloe Moretz looked sensational as she headed into New York to promote her new TV series on Thursday.

The 25-year-old actress showed off her incredible figure in an olive green mini dress as she beamed after arriving at NBC studios to film The Today Show.

Her asymmetrical khaki green dress had a unique tube panelling at the hem which skimmed past her knee-high black leather-heeled boots.

The Carrie actress was spotted leaving NBC studios after doing an interview with Hoda and Jenna on The Today Show.

During her TV appearance, Chloe chatted to hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about The Peripheral, where Chloe stars as Flynne Fisher who discovers a secret connection to an alternate reality.

She also shared a snap of her on set with Hoda and Jenna on Instagram to her 21.7million followers, captioning the story: 'What a good chat, always a pleasure seeing you girls!!!'

Her appearance comes after she made a revelation about suffering from body dysmorphia.

