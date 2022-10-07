Madonna grabs attention for her interestingly odd airport fashion

Friday Oct 07, 2022
Singing sensation Madonna showed off her unique fashion outfit as she was spotted heading through JFK Airport in New York City this week.
Emitting a youthful, cute yet charming look the 64-year-old singer demonstrated a love of high fashion even to catch a flight, strolling through the terminal in a pair of £775 Balenciaga Crocs.
She warded off the northeastern chill in a puffy long anorak, pulling her hood over her youthful pink hairdo.
Madonna, who is known for reinventing herself, has been looking younger than ever of late and showed off a new edition of her ever-changing appearance in a zany Instagram album posted this week.
The pop diva looked closer to 20 with a cropped pink hairdo and stunningly smooth skin as she goofed around in New York's iconic Waverly Inn.