Friday Oct 07 2022
Dua Lipa clears air about her dating life amid Trevor Noah romance rumours

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Dua Lipa is happily single.

On the latest episode iHeartRadio podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the Don't Start Now singer, 27, spilled the beans about her dating life while in conversation with fellow musical artist Charli XCX.

"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," Lipa said. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish."

Noting how she has "never really had the opportunity" to focus on herself in recent years, the singer continued, "But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down — I think it's [a] Leo thing — it makes a big difference."

Dua Lipa clears air about her dating life amid Trevor Noah romance rumours

Lipa's statement about her dating life comes about after the star was photographed having dinner with The Daily Show host Trevor Noah last month in New York City.

After fans started buzzing on social media about a possible romantic pairing, however, a source told PEOPLE that Lipa and Noah, 38, were "just friends."

Noah was previously linked to Euphoria actress Minka Kelly, but in May, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Kelly, 42, was "single."

Meanwhile, the Levitating singer and her ex Anwar Hadid decided to go their separate ways in December, a source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.


