Saturday Oct 08 2022
CCPO Lahore seeks three-year extension in tenure

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar. — Twitter/File
Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar filed the plea in the services tribunal seeking a three-year extension in tenure, Geo News reported.

The application filed by Ghulam Mehmood Dogar stated that he had joined the police service in 1993. The date of birth registered on his ID card was April 23, 1963. However, his actual date of birth is January 28, 1965.

He maintained in the plea that for correction of record in NADRA, a degree was issued from the civil court, but despite that, no change was made in the service book.

As per sources, upon CCPO’s application, the services tribunal has asked for comments from the establishment division.

On the other hand, the establishment division has already issued a notification regarding the retirement of CCPO Lahore. Per notification, he will retire on April 23, 2023. 

