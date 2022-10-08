 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
Web Desk

'Wild Lad' Prince Harry lived for sensual pleasure until Meghan Markle entry

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Prince Harry, famously known as a womaniser back in the days, became a new man after meeting Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex, who married the Suits star in 2018, turned into a 'seedy old roué.'

Royal author Valentine Low said: "The younger prince was a dashing figure, flying an Apache helicopter, and was heavily committed in the area of children’s health, with charities like WellChild.

"But he also used to be quite a wild lad.

"When Harry was young, it was easy to forgive him, his transgressions. But at what point does a wild lad become a seedy old roué?

"Eventually, of course, the problem would resolve itself. The wild lad died the day Harry met Meghan Markle."

Meghan and Harry tied the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West says Donald Trump is 'conservative' like him: 'Values lineup'

Kanye West says Donald Trump is 'conservative' like him: 'Values lineup'
Kanye West take kids to his 'own school' after regular one: 'I don't compromise'

Kanye West take kids to his 'own school' after regular one: 'I don't compromise'
Russia labels star rapper Oxxxymiron a 'foreign agent': ministry

Russia labels star rapper Oxxxymiron a 'foreign agent': ministry
Kanye West calls Gigi Hadid privileged Karen and zombie

Kanye West calls Gigi Hadid privileged Karen and zombie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seen dancing at music concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seen dancing at music concert

Kevin Spacey accuser testifies at sex abuse trial about 'alarming' encounter

Kevin Spacey accuser testifies at sex abuse trial about 'alarming' encounter
Broadcaster shares Buckingham Palace's list of what could not be shown on TV during Queen's funeral

Broadcaster shares Buckingham Palace's list of what could not be shown on TV during Queen's funeral

Meghan Markle talks about her new project

Meghan Markle talks about her new project

Taylor Swift makes SOME INTERESTING comment about her relationship with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift makes SOME INTERESTING comment about her relationship with Joe Alwyn
Karolína Kurkova shares son’s health update after surgery for broken ankle

Karolína Kurkova shares son’s health update after surgery for broken ankle
Taylour Paige gets married to designer Rivington Starchild on 32nd birthday

Taylour Paige gets married to designer Rivington Starchild on 32nd birthday
David Beckham matches up to son Romeo fashion game with Platinum blond hair

David Beckham matches up to son Romeo fashion game with Platinum blond hair