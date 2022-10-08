'Wild Lad' Prince Harry lived for sensual pleasure until Meghan Markle entry

Prince Harry, famously known as a womaniser back in the days, became a new man after meeting Meghan Markle.



The Duke of Sussex, who married the Suits star in 2018, turned into a 'seedy old roué.'

Royal author Valentine Low said: "The younger prince was a dashing figure, flying an Apache helicopter, and was heavily committed in the area of children’s health, with charities like WellChild.

"But he also used to be quite a wild lad.

"When Harry was young, it was easy to forgive him, his transgressions. But at what point does a wild lad become a seedy old roué?



"Eventually, of course, the problem would resolve itself. The wild lad died the day Harry met Meghan Markle."



Meghan and Harry tied the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.