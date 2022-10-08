 
Saturday Oct 08 2022
Web Desk

Princess Diana fear as Harry becomes 'puppet' to 'little known actress' Meghan Markle

Web Desk

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Princess Diana would not have liked Meghan Markle, says a staff member.

Former royal photographer John Swannell tells Daily Mail the Duchess of Sussex has 'stolen' Prince Harry and Princess Diana would not have approved of it.

"I don't think she would have liked her because she'd think she'd stolen her son," Swannell told the outlet. "He's like a puppet now.' He elaborated 'She seemingly had an agenda when she came over."

"She was a little-known actress and an opportunity came up, and she took it as anybody would. But she's a very smart woman, that's for sure. She's an operator."

Meghan Markle married into the royal family in 2018, more than twenty years after Diana's passing.

