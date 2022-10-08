 
Emily Ratajkowski gives her two cents about Me Too movement amid hanging out with Brad Pitt

Emily Ratajkowski got candid while speaking out his heart over the Me Too movement in a new TikTok video that she shared with her 1.8 million followers earlier on Friday.

The supermodel, 31, touched on how she believed the hasn't made any significant change in the world.

The mother of one supported her viewpoint by explaining that because 'men are afraid of the consequences' of their actions rather than understanding 'why they need to change their actions,' there has been a lack of progress.

The Gone Girl actress uploaded a one-minute video of herself discussing how she felt that other changes needed to be made.

'Me Too hasn't changed things in the world. Cancel culture hasn't changed things,' she began, adding, 'All we have now are men who are afraid of consequences.'

The beauty, who recently filed for divorce from her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard due to him allegedly cheating, also stated in the TikTok, 'I think in a post-Me Too world, what we have is a lot of dudes who are, like, afraid of getting caught.'

The talented star, who shares one-year-old son Sylvester with Sebastian, concluded the clip by adding, 'I think they are just afraid of the consequences of their actions.

Following her split and divorce filing, a source recently revealed to People earlier this month that Emily and Brad Pitt 'have had a few dates.' 



