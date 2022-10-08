Kanye West wants THIS actor to play him in a biopic

 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Kanye West has recently expressed his desire to see one Hollywood actor portraying him play in a biopic.

According to Huffington Post, the Donda rapper, also known as Ye, turned to Instagram lately to share his two cents on who he thought would best depict him onscreen on a movie based on musician’s life.

“My pick is Jamie Foxx One of the greatest geniuses,” he wrote in a now-deleted post about the Oscar winner.

Kanye West (L) and Jamie Foxx (R)
Interestingly, Page Six reported that Ye also asked his 18 million followers on social media to who they wanted to see play him in a “Ye movie”.

It is pertinent to mention that Ye and Jamie had several projects in which they both worked together. They included Ye’s 2004 College Dropout single Slow Jamz and 2005’s Late Registration hit Gold Digger.

Earlier this year, the rapper and actor came on Instagram Live and announced to share a new collaboration in the future

“I told you, back at that time, man, that Kanye was young and hungry,” Jamie told viewers, speaking about their mutual gig Slow Jamz. “Now look at us. There’s a reason we ran into each other. Can’t wait for y’all to see the next step.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ye faced backlash by donning a White Lives Matter t-shirt during his fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on October 3.

Speaking with Fox News on Thursday, the Grammy winner spoke up on his fashion statement.

“I do certain things from a feeling; I just channel the energy. It just feels right. It’s using a gut instinct, a connection with God, and just brilliance,” remarked Ye.

