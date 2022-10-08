Amir never showed interest in joining national team: Mohammad Waism





Amir was never "available" during my tenure, says Wasim

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim on Saturday said he did not consider former pacer Mohammad Amir because he never stepped up for selection in the national team.

In 2020, Amir unexpectedly announced his retirement from international cricket, blaming then-management of the Pakistani squad when Waqar Younis was the bowling coach and Misbah-ul-Haq the head coach.

"My work is to select from players who are out there in the field for selection. Unfortunately, Mohammad Amir never made himself available in my tenure," Wasim said during an interview on a YouTube channel.

"Since he retired from international cricket two years back, there was no way he could have been weighed for a role in the team. What can I say if he is not available? We definitely consider those who are up for the selection. But there is no such policy," he added.

Amir after declaring his retirement, has been playing in various T20 competitions throughout the world. He last appeared for Pakistan in 2020. In the most recent Caribbean Premier League, he played for the Jamaica Tallawahs and won the title.