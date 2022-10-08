 
Strictly Ellie Taylor says 'You don't always have to be 'prim and proper'

Strictly Come Dancing Ellie Taylor wants to prove that it's fine to be  'wally' sometimes.

Speaking up with The Mirror, the comedian, 38, - who shares Valentina, three, with husband Phil Black was quoted saying,’ 'You want to see more women on telly being funny so little girls can know it's OK to be a woman and be funny and silly.

'You don't have to be prim and proper, you can be a wally. That's what I want to show to my daughter.'

Speaking about feminism in general she added: 'We stand on the shoulders of the generations before us who made the headway and they had a much tougher time.

Ellie is partnered with South African professional dancer Johannes Radebe on this year's series and has so far received mixed reviews for her performances.

Its 20th series is once again being hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. 

