Saturday Oct 08 2022
Why King Charles, Camilla broke down in tears on their wedding day?

King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla ‘burst into tears’ on their wedding day over tensions, royal expert Angela Levin has claimed.

The Express UK, quoting the royal expert, reported public backlash towards Camilla caused her and King Charles burst into tears on their big day.

Angela Levin, citing a close royal aide of the new monarch and Camilla, claimed Charles and the Queen Consort broke down on their wedding day amid tensions over public reaction to their union.

According to the author, Camilla was initially perceived as a ‘hideous woman’ by the British people.

Angela Levin said: “When they did get married, after the ceremony they walked up the stairs in Windsor and both burst into tears. I have that from one of their most popular aides.

“I thought to myself, there was so much tension. Camilla was very scared no one would turn up to the wedding because they had a normal wedding, not a church wedding.

“She refused to get out of bed on the morning of the wedding day, she just couldn’t cope. She is a woman who can cope and this was too much.”

