Billy Bob Thornton reveals if Angelina Jolie keeps in touch two decades after divorce

Billy Bob Thornton talked about Angelina Jolie marriage more than two decades after it ended

November 18, 2025

Billy Bob Thornton explains blood vial necklaces he and Angelina Jolie wore 

Billy Bob Thornton is explaining the blood vial thing he and ex-wife Angelina Jolie did, as well as how their relationship ended.

Thornton, 70, opened up about the intense scrutiny of the blood vials he and Angelina wore during their relationship.

"We each had a little locket, literally with a drop of blood in them," the Landman star told Rolling Stone. "That's a romantic little idea, and that's all that was. But by the time it's over, we're vampires. We live in a dungeon, we drink each other's blood, and this kind of stuff."

However, he noted that the relationship ended on good terms and they still remain very close friends.

"And of course, Angelina [Jolie] and I had a great time together. That was one of the greatest times of my life," he told the magazine.

"She and I are still very, very close friends. And that was the one that ended up being a really civilized breakup. We simply split up because our lifestyles were so different," he added.

The Tomb Raider star met Thornton while filming Pushing Tin in 1999. At the time, Thornton was engaged to Laura Dern, but ended the engagement in 2000. Soon after, he and Angelina got married. They adopted son Maddox from Cambodia in 2002 and split in 2003. 

