Rod Stewart sparks fears for his health and marriage

Rod Stewart leaves wife Penny 'terrified' by his increased drinking

Rod Stewart has reportedly sparked concern with his drinking habit.

Insiders recently revealed that the rockstar's wife Penny Lancaster is begging him to slow down as he is belting down large amounts of booze.

The source told Radar Online, "Rod's drinking has always been a concern but lately it's reached a whole new level. He's rarely without a glass in his hand when he's in Vegas."

Adding, "Poor Penny's been begging him to slow down for years, but he just brushes her off. He's 80 years old and still drinking like he's 25."

Rod Stewart's drinking 'reaches a new level'

"She's terrified something's going to happen, not to mention, he's awful to be around when he's hungover."

Penny Lancaster is said to be terrified about his partying not helping maintain his health. "Penny has been a saint and put up with so much, but this could be the breaking point."

The tipster claimed that Penny feels she's got "not choice but to give" Rod Stewart some "tough love."