George Clooney stuns fans with shocking drug confession

George Clooney admits drug use as friends fear he's 'losing control'

George Clooney has reportedly left fans shocking after confessing about his past drug use.

As revealed by Radar Online, the Hollywood star got candid about trying "blow and stuff" in early 1980s. "Eighty-two, I tried – I did blow and stuff."

Clooney admitted he didn't initially understand how dangerous cocaine could be.

"I used to make jokes about how I did too many drugs, but the truth is, it was never a big issue for me at all. And look, there was an episode of Taxi where they're all doing blow. At the time, it was like, 'No, this is not like heroin. It's not addictive,'" Clooney said.

Adding, "But then it was like, 'Oh, well, it's actually pretty fing bad.' Plus, it was all cut with mannitol. The baby laxative. Everybody would do a line and then take a s**t."

This comes after George Clooney confessed to a more recent drunken episode after being snubbed for several awards for his Broadway debut Good Night, and Good Luck.

However, insiders previously told the outlet that the actor have reached to the stage in his career where "he doesn't feel the need to prove anything."

"He's not chasing scripts, he's not lobbying for awards – he's done all that. These days, he's happiest at home with Amal and the twins. Work just isn't his focus anymore," the source said.