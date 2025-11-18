Austin Butler finally breaks silence on Emily Ratajkowski dating rumors

Austin Butler admits he ‘wanted to hide’ after Emily Ratajkowski's rumors

Austin Butler broke his silence over Emily Ratajkowski's relationship speculations.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair published on November 18, the 34-year-old star clarified the status of his relationship with the Gone Girl actress after the duo was spotted enjoying dinner in New York in September.

Butler told the outlet that they were just "friends."

“The true answer is that I have a lot of friends and we’re friends and we had dinner, and that we’re friends,” he explained.

The Elvis star further added to the rumors after their outing that he "just wanted to hide.”

This came after Butler and Ratajkowski were seen having dinner and a few drinks in a booth at the West Village's Waverly Inn.

The duo was also photographed together in an afterparty of Butler's new movie, Caught Stealing's N.Y.C. premiere.

Elsewhere during the conversation with the publisher, Butler shared that he is going to keep his life away from the spotlight, but that does not mean he won't enjoy his life to its fullest.

“I’m going to live a constricted, small life because I’m afraid of what other people are going to say or what they’re going to think?” he added.

For the unversed, Butler previously dated Kaia Gerner for three years, as they parted ways in 2024.

He previously was in an eight-year-long relationship with High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, who split in January 2020.