 
Geo News

'A Man on the Inside' star Ted Danson reveals how he makes 70s 'fun'

'A Man on the Inside' star Ted Danson is reflecting on aging

By
Maryam Nasir
|

November 18, 2025

Ted Danson on making life fun at 77
Ted Danson on making life fun at 77

Ted Danson is finding new hobbies and making his 70s fun.

Danson has returned as the retiree-turned-private investigator Charles Nieuwendyk on Netflix’s A Man on the Inside. The 77-year-old actor thinks that "you have to get out there" to keep having fun in life.

"I was working on that myself anyway," the Emmy winner told People. "When I turned 70, I thought I should slow down."

But now, he tells himself, "Keep your foot on the gas pedal, stay curious, get out there and stay hopeful."

"It's not just altruistic," he said, before listing the benefits of a positive mindset. "It's good for your health. It's good for your energy. It's fun — life becomes fun at any age."

In the spirit of remaining active and exploring, he also started the Everybody Knows Your Name podcast with Woody Harrelson.

"I picked up a new hobby of doing a podcast with my friend Woody Harrelson. We've done about 150 episodes. I really enjoy talking to people that I wouldn't have had the nerve to go talk to at a party or whatever," the Cheers actor shared.

Meanwhile, A Man on the Inside season 2 returns on November 20. The show also stars Ted Danson’s real-life wife, Mary Steenburgen, as his love interest Mona. 

More From Entertainment

Danny Masterson slams lawyer for jail verdict
Danny Masterson slams lawyer for jail verdict
Billy Bob Thornton reveals if Angelina Jolie keeps in touch two decades after divorce
Billy Bob Thornton reveals if Angelina Jolie keeps in touch two decades after divorce
'Shōgun' gets major update on casting for season two
'Shōgun' gets major update on casting for season two
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater shut down breakup rumors with joint appearance
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater shut down breakup rumors with joint appearance
Inside Cardi B & Offset's paternity row for her fourth child: ‘My life's in danger'
Inside Cardi B & Offset's paternity row for her fourth child: ‘My life's in danger'
Tom Cruise quietly celebrates Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban divorce
Tom Cruise quietly celebrates Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban divorce
Tom Cruise struggling to accept breakup with Ana de Armas video
Tom Cruise struggling to accept breakup with Ana de Armas
'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp drops major spoiler about upcoming sequel
'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp drops major spoiler about upcoming sequel
Dasha's 'Austin' hits 1 billion Spotify streams, second only to Taylor Swift
Dasha's 'Austin' hits 1 billion Spotify streams, second only to Taylor Swift