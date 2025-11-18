'A Man on the Inside' star Ted Danson reveals how he makes 70s 'fun'

Ted Danson on making life fun at 77

Ted Danson is finding new hobbies and making his 70s fun.

Danson has returned as the retiree-turned-private investigator Charles Nieuwendyk on Netflix’s A Man on the Inside. The 77-year-old actor thinks that "you have to get out there" to keep having fun in life.

"I was working on that myself anyway," the Emmy winner told People. "When I turned 70, I thought I should slow down."

But now, he tells himself, "Keep your foot on the gas pedal, stay curious, get out there and stay hopeful."

"It's not just altruistic," he said, before listing the benefits of a positive mindset. "It's good for your health. It's good for your energy. It's fun — life becomes fun at any age."

In the spirit of remaining active and exploring, he also started the Everybody Knows Your Name podcast with Woody Harrelson.

"I picked up a new hobby of doing a podcast with my friend Woody Harrelson. We've done about 150 episodes. I really enjoy talking to people that I wouldn't have had the nerve to go talk to at a party or whatever," the Cheers actor shared.

Meanwhile, A Man on the Inside season 2 returns on November 20. The show also stars Ted Danson’s real-life wife, Mary Steenburgen, as his love interest Mona.