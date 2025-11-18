 
Elon Musk breaks silence on Billie Eilish criticism

Elon Musk's response comes in reaction to what Billie Eilish earlier said about him

Geo News Digital Desk
November 18, 2025

Billie Eilish recently took a potshot at Elon Musk for not using his massive wealth to support humanitarian causes worldwide.

Her criticism was directed at him after he was said to be on the way to becoming the world's first trillionaire.

On social media, the pop icon shared infographics from My Voice My Choice. This feminist movement explained that Tesla founder Elon Musk could end world hunger and save endangered species with his fortune.

Now, Elon, who often interacts with users on X, wrote to the No Time To Die hitmaker's fan account, “She’s not the sharpest tool in the shed.”

Though it's worth noting that Billie has a history of donating to humanitarian causes, she recently handed out $11.5 million to food equity, climate justice, reducing carbon pollution, and combating the climate crisis from her earnings from her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.

Likewise, Billie also called out the uber-rich for not putting their wealth to better use.

“If you are a billionaire, why are you a billionaire?” she previously said at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards. “No hate, but give your money away, shorties.”

It is pertinent to mention that Billie's net worth is around $50 million.

