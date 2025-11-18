 
Geo News

Brad Pitt got permission from Jennifer Aniston before filming THIS scene

Las Vegas showgirl was 'anxious' before filming sultry scene with Brad Pitt in 'Ocean's Eleven'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 18, 2025

Brad Pitts close encounter with Las Vegas showgirl revealed
Kelly Adkins reportedly felt anxious before filming sultry scene with Brad Pitt in 20021, when he was married to Jennifer Aniston.

As quoted by Radar Online, Kelly claimed, "I stripped for Brad [Pitt], and not many gals will ever be able to say that!"

Moreover, on-set insiders told the outlet that Kelly, then 24, admitted to being "anxious" before filming the scene.

When she told Brad about it, he "slipped his arm around her shoulders and said, 'I don't know who will be more nervous, you or me.'"

Sources also revealed that Brad took permission of his then-wife Jennifer Aniston before filming the sultry scene. The crew was reportedly "ribbing Brad that Jennifer might have to close her eyes during Kelly's exotic dance when she sees the movie," however, the actor assured that "his wife was okay with it."

As per the sources the exposure helped Kelly Adkins in the career. Notably, she was congratulated by Julia Roberts and George Clooney following the filming of Ocean's Eleven.

George reportedly told her, "Brad's a lucky dog – he got all the best scenes!"

But, Kelly responded with calling Brad Pitt "sweetheart and gentleman," adding, "I'll never forget this as long as I live."

