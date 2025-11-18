 
Ariana Grande chooses acting over music?

Geo News Digital Desk
November 18, 2025

Ariana Grande on acting: I really am enjoying
Acting is what Ariana Grande loves right now, as she seemingly hints she'll continue it in the near future rather than pursue her music career.

“I really am enjoying acting right now. Whether it’s movies or being on stage or a little something here and there, I think that’s currently what I’m most inspired by,” she says in an interview with Today. “I’ll still sing, I promise. But yes, right now, that’s currently where I’m at.”

In the past, the Everyday hitmaker featured on the Broadway stage. Now, she is teasing that she may return to the theatre. “It would be a dream to find the right thing to come back to, to be on stage. “And we’ll see. I’m grateful to be along for the ride.”

Besides Wicked's sequel, Ariana has another movie in the line, Focker In-Law. In this movie, she stars next to Ben Stiller, about whom she gushes, “I mean, I have grown up adoring Ben. Every single person in the cast I have grown up worshiping, so to be able to work with them and share a creative space with them was a dream come true."

Wicked: For Good opens in theaters Nov. 21.

