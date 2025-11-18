 
Kate Winslet gets honest about aging

Kate Winslet opens up about her views on aging as she turns 50

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 18, 2025

'I look amazing': Kate Winslet on aging

Kate Winslet is 50, and at this age, she says she feels great in her skin, doubling down on the idea that aging is just a number.

"I'm great with it. I think I look flipping amazing," the Titanic star tells the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast.

The Academy-winning star also shares that her view on aging is quite different. "We're so conditioned, women in our 40s, to think, OK, well, I'm creeping closer to the end."

She continues, You know, you think you go into menopause and you're going to stop having s**, and your b**** are going to sag, and your skin's going to go crepey, and all these things. But, first of all, so what? And secondly, it's just conditioning."

Besides this, Kate says the growing age helps give a woman confidence, which makes her more captivating.

"You know, I think women, as they get older, become juicier and sexier, and more embedded in their truth and who they are, and more powerful, and more able to walk through the world and care less. And that is an empowering thing," she concludes.

