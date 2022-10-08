 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Strictly Molly Rainford offers SOME interesting facts about Simon Cowell

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Strictly Molly Rainford offers SOME interesting facts about Simon Cowell: Deets inside
Strictly Molly Rainford offers SOME interesting facts about Simon Cowell: Deets inside 

Strictly sensation Molly Rainford has offered some interesting facts about Simon Cowell.

As the early favourite to lift this year’s glitter ball, she has for two weeks now stood in front of acid-tongued Craig Revel Horwood to await his critique of her ballroom routines.

Each time, CBBC star Molly says her heart pounds — and no wonder as Craig’s put-downs are among the most vicious in television.

But ten years ago, at 11 years old, Molly stood up in front of another notorious Mr Nasty: singing Ave Maria to Simon Cowell on Britain’s Got Talent.

‘When I went on BGT, I was young, I didn’t realise what a big deal it was, and now I’m older I understand the intensity of the show, my nerves are [worse].’ So could Craig really be crueller than Cowell?

‘People always ask me who is the scarier of two,’ says Molly, who now has a children’s TV show on CBBC. 

‘With Simon, he is a softie at heart and he was nice to me on the show, so Craig takes the crown on that one.

‘When it’s his turn to talk, it’s a bit like “oh no, what is he going to say?” Your heart is going . . . Craig is a tough one to crack.

‘Thank goodness, so far he has been nice . . . I just hope I can keep it up.’

Molly’s time at the London-based college was funded by Simon Cowell’s record label. No wonder she thinks he’s nicer than Craig.

He’s something of a fairy godfather, agreeing to sponsor her stage schooling when Molly’s family turned down his offer of a record deal, determined their daughter would not become a one-hit-wonder.

More From Entertainment:

'Arrogant' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lost King Charles III's trust forever

'Arrogant' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lost King Charles III's trust forever
King Charles to give Prince William more ‘prominent’ role in monarchy, expert

King Charles to give Prince William more ‘prominent’ role in monarchy, expert
New memoir :Jimmy Carr lands in hot water again

New memoir :Jimmy Carr lands in hot water again

'Meghan Markle systematically trying to damage royal family and monarchy'

'Meghan Markle systematically trying to damage royal family and monarchy'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fueling’ soap opera ridicule of King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fueling’ soap opera ridicule of King Charles
Princess Diana would have branded Meghan Markle a ‘thief’?

Princess Diana would have branded Meghan Markle a ‘thief’?
Why King Charles, Camilla broke down in tears on their wedding day?

Why King Charles, Camilla broke down in tears on their wedding day?
Strictly Ellie Taylor says ‘You don't always have to be 'prim and proper'

Strictly Ellie Taylor says ‘You don't always have to be 'prim and proper'

Jennifer Aniston rocks motorcycle helmet in latest BTS snaps from ‘The Morning Show’

Jennifer Aniston rocks motorcycle helmet in latest BTS snaps from ‘The Morning Show’
Bond girl Britt Ekland takes pride in her youthful looks: ’Vanity is my best friend’

Bond girl Britt Ekland takes pride in her youthful looks: ’Vanity is my best friend’
Scott Disick ,Kimberly Stewart ‘rekindled romance’ causing strain with her brother Sean

Scott Disick ,Kimberly Stewart ‘rekindled romance’ causing strain with her brother Sean
Yoon Ahn slams Kanye West's accusations of A$AP Rocky cheating on Rihanna

Yoon Ahn slams Kanye West's accusations of A$AP Rocky cheating on Rihanna