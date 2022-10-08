'Arrogant' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lost King Charles III's trust forever

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly made heir minds up to end the rift with their royal relatives, but after their upcoming projects.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been slammed as "arrogant" over reports that they would reconcile with the royals after the release of their two bombshell projects, Netflix show and memoir.



Sharing his thoughts on the latest development, royal biographer Robert Jobson said the couple's timing was "appalling as always".



“It is also completely arrogant because they are assuming they can win back the trust of Harry’s father and brother. But that trust has gone forever," The royal expert told The Sun.

The author went on saying: “Harry needs to remember he is now dealing with the head of state — not just his dad. If they disrespect the King, they are not only disrespecting the man, but also the institution.”

Meghan and Harry do not seem to win anything with their attitude, as they first disgrace the royals and then try to make reconciliation with them.