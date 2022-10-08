 
Saturday Oct 08 2022
Harry, Meghan could release watered-down version of Netflix show, memoir to reconcile with royal family

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Harry, Meghan could release watered-down version of Netflix show, memoir to reconcile with royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly-anticipated Netflix series and memoir, which initially were being considered full of fireworks and truth bombs, seem to be released with some changes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to thaw the ice with their estranged royal relatives.

Meghan and Harry are reportedly plotting a year-long reconciliation with the rest of the royal family, but not before the couple's show and Harry’s controversial memoir.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had hoped to reconcile with Queen Elizabeth over the next year, but the Queen's death made that wish impossible. The two also face a 'make or break' TV test in the form of a fly-on-the-wall documentary for Netflix.

Diana's younger son Harry has always been critical of his father King Charles and stepmother Queen consort, the media reports said. Harry and Meghan will seek an armistice with estranged members of the Royal Family - after show and book.

And Harry has sought last-minute edits to his lucrative book amid fears 'it might not go down well'. And just last month reports emerged that The Duke had pleaded with his publisher to U-turn on a series of bombshell claims critical of his family in the upcoming memoir.

