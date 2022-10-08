Kanye West is upset with his 'close friend' Donald Trump, here's why

Kanye West is upset with his 'close friend' Donald Trump

Kanye West is unhappy with politicians, including his friend Donald Trump for using Black people to raise their approval ratings.

During an interview with Fox News, the Yeezy rapper recounted the phone call with the then-president after he visited the White House in 2018.

The Grammy-winner had requested Trump to get his friend ASAP Rocky out of jail in Sweden; however, he responded with, "Kanye, you're my friend. When you came to the White House, my Black approval rating went up 40%.

And for politicians, all Black people are worth is an approval rating," he added. "The Democrats feel that they don't owe us anything, and Republicans feel like they don't owe us anything."

Earlier, Kanye West and Donald Trump had both voiced support for conservative values.