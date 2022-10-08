 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise is going to space for his next film

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Tom Cruise is going to space for his next film
Tom Cruise is going to space for his next film 

Tom Cruise can do anything, even spacewalk, for his new film.

As per Metro, the Mission Impossible star is expected to go on a spacewalk and some out-of-the-world stunts for his next film.

Universal's chairwoman Dame Donna Langley explained to the BBC., "We have a great project in development with Tom that does contemplate him taking a rocket to the Space Station.

And hopefully he will become the first civilian to do a space walk outside of the International Space Station."

She also teased some details about Cruise's role in the secretive upcoming project, "He will play a down-on-his-luck guy who finds himself in the position of being the only person who could save Earth."

Elon Musk's Space X and NASA will collaborate to make the project reality for the studio.

More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé dismisses Right Said Fred accusations, calling it ‘erroneous’ and ‘disparaging’

Beyoncé dismisses Right Said Fred accusations, calling it ‘erroneous’ and ‘disparaging’
Vanessa Hudgens to learn the art of witchcraft in upcoming documentary

Vanessa Hudgens to learn the art of witchcraft in upcoming documentary
Mindy Kaling breaks silence amid backlash for ‘reimagining’ Velma as South Asian in new series

Mindy Kaling breaks silence amid backlash for ‘reimagining’ Velma as South Asian in new series
Piers Morgan labels Meghan Markle ‘malevolent’: Here’s why

Piers Morgan labels Meghan Markle ‘malevolent’: Here’s why
How Amazon secured streaming rights for 'The Lord of the Rings'

How Amazon secured streaming rights for 'The Lord of the Rings'

When Mila Kunis lied about her age to get 'That '70s Show' role

When Mila Kunis lied about her age to get 'That '70s Show' role
Kanye West is upset with his 'close friend' Donald Trump, here's why

Kanye West is upset with his 'close friend' Donald Trump, here's why
Harry, Meghan could release watered-down version of Netflix show, memoir to reconcile with royal family

Harry, Meghan could release watered-down version of Netflix show, memoir to reconcile with royal family
'Arrogant' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lost King Charles III's trust forever

'Arrogant' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lost King Charles III's trust forever
Strictly Molly Rainford offers SOME interesting facts about Simon Cowell

Strictly Molly Rainford offers SOME interesting facts about Simon Cowell
Henry Cavill's Superman may fight Black Adam in movie?

Henry Cavill's Superman may fight Black Adam in movie?

King Charles to give Prince William more ‘prominent’ role in monarchy, expert

King Charles to give Prince William more ‘prominent’ role in monarchy, expert