Tom Cruise is going to space for his next film

Tom Cruise can do anything, even spacewalk, for his new film.

As per Metro, the Mission Impossible star is expected to go on a spacewalk and some out-of-the-world stunts for his next film.

Universal's chairwoman Dame Donna Langley explained to the BBC., "We have a great project in development with Tom that does contemplate him taking a rocket to the Space Station.

And hopefully he will become the first civilian to do a space walk outside of the International Space Station."

She also teased some details about Cruise's role in the secretive upcoming project, "He will play a down-on-his-luck guy who finds himself in the position of being the only person who could save Earth."

Elon Musk's Space X and NASA will collaborate to make the project reality for the studio.