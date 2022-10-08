 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Vanessa Hudgens to learn the art of witchcraft in upcoming documentary

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Vanessa Hudgens to learn the art of witchcraft in upcoming documentary
Vanessa Hudgens to learn the art of witchcraft in upcoming documentary

Vanessa Hudgens has recently revealed that she’s going to star in a magical documentary Dead Hot: Season of the Witch on Friday.

Variety reported that the High School Musical star has teamed up with Bunim-Murray Productions to film a documentary about her journey with witchcraft.

The 90-minute documentary will reflect on “intimate journey into the supernatural realm”.

In this series, Hudgens and her close pal GG Magree will learn about witchcraft, ghost hunting and supernatural disciplines. She will display her magical abilities in upcoming series.

Vanessa Hudgens to learn the art of witchcraft in upcoming documentary

Julie Pizzi, the president of Bunim-Murray Productions, revealed that both Hudgens and Magree “loved witchcraft for many years”.

“They’ve been doing little spells since they were kids, and they were just really interested in that world,” said Pizzi.

She mentioned that the documentary is a “mix of The Craft and The Simple Life”.

“It’s entertainment first, but there’s a real, personal, spiritual journey that they both have together,” explained the president.

She added, “It’s so emotionally raw that it really created such a beautiful narrative. It’s a lot about female empowerment.”

More From Entertainment:

Mindy Kaling breaks silence amid backlash for ‘reimagining’ Velma as South Asian in new series

Mindy Kaling breaks silence amid backlash for ‘reimagining’ Velma as South Asian in new series
Piers Morgan labels Meghan Markle ‘malevolent’: Here’s why

Piers Morgan labels Meghan Markle ‘malevolent’: Here’s why
How Amazon secured streaming rights for 'The Lord of the Rings'

How Amazon secured streaming rights for 'The Lord of the Rings'

Kanye West is upset with his 'close friend' Donald Trump, here's why

Kanye West is upset with his 'close friend' Donald Trump, here's why
Harry, Meghan could release watered-down version of Netflix show, memoir to reconcile with royal family

Harry, Meghan could release watered-down version of Netflix show, memoir to reconcile with royal family
'Arrogant' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lost King Charles III's trust forever

'Arrogant' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lost King Charles III's trust forever
Strictly Molly Rainford offers SOME interesting facts about Simon Cowell

Strictly Molly Rainford offers SOME interesting facts about Simon Cowell
Henry Cavill's Superman may fight Black Adam in movie?

Henry Cavill's Superman may fight Black Adam in movie?

King Charles to give Prince William more ‘prominent’ role in monarchy, expert

King Charles to give Prince William more ‘prominent’ role in monarchy, expert
‘Outcast’ Prince Harry given ‘final warning’ over royal attacks

‘Outcast’ Prince Harry given ‘final warning’ over royal attacks
Mila Kunis weighs in on Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap: ‘shocking and insane’

Mila Kunis weighs in on Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap: ‘shocking and insane’
New memoir: Jimmy Carr lands in hot water again

New memoir: Jimmy Carr lands in hot water again