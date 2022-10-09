 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 09 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry dropped PR firm for King Charles: 'Cannot be better than Buckingham Palace'

Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Prince Harry has been warned against 'outshining' King Charles.

Brand expert Eric Schiffer believes the Duke of Sussex has recently laid off his PR team to support the popularity of his father.

He told the Daily Star: "There’s rumours that Harry’s dropped his PR firm.

"Some are saying that is because he may need to back off on that high degree of attention gathering on behalf of causes that are dear to him and Meghan, so that he doesn’t outshine the King and the monarchy.

"He has - in the age of social media and media splintering - reinvented himself on the global stage as a strong steward of the values that young men and women of the world care about, and joined with Meghan in being fierce advocates on their behalf.

"That, in part, has a negative impact on the monarchy, because that’s been their core mission."

Schiffer explained that the saga between Harry and his family "would not have played out" 10 or so years ago, given that the "stakes are much higher" in the social media age.

Schiffer said: "If he was Prince William he wouldn’t need to hire a PR firm because he’d have Buckingham Palace.

"You can’t get a better PR firm than Buckingham Palace - they’re some of the top professionals in the world."

