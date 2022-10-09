BLACKPINK's Rose takes over YouTube with record-breaking achievement: Find out

BLACKPINK's Rose goes on to break another record in the history of K-pop with their solo debut album On The Ground.



On October 9, Soompi reported that BLACKPINK’s Rose solo music video On The Ground hit the 300 million view mark on Youtube.

The music video was released on March 12, 2021, and it took more than six months to achieve this milestone since its release.

Previously, On The Ground is the first fastest Korean female music video to cross the 100 million views mark and also set a record for the highest 24-hour debut views for a K-pop soloist music video.

For Those unversed, Rose is a Korean- New Zealand singer and danger, her full name is Roseanne Park.

Rose debuted as a member of BLACKPINK in 2016 after being signed by South Korean agency YG Entertainment,

BLACKPINK’s Rose made her solo debut with her album R in march 2021 and On the Ground is the lead single of the album.

The album sold outstanding 448,089 copies in its first week and becomes the highest for a Korean female soloist to do so.



