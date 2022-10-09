Here’s why Dwayne Johnson will not be running for President ever

In a preview for CBS Sunday Morning, Dwyane Johnson revealed that he will not be running for president because he ‘loves’ being a daddy,’ per PEOPLE.



“I will say this, because it requires the B-side to this,” told Johnson. “I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy.”

Johnson is father to three girls, Simone Johnson, 21 (whom he shares with Dany Garcia), Jasmine Johnson, 6, and Tiana Johnson, 4, who he shares with wife Lauren Hashian.

“Especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters' lives. Because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years for my first daughter's growing up, [at] this critical age at this critical time in her life. And that's what the presidency will do. So my No. 1 priority is my daughters. Sure, CEO sounds great, but the No. 1 thing I want to be is daddy. That's it.”

Back in 2021, the wrestler-turned-actor explained to the publication that being considered someone people wanted in the White House was a ‘humbling honour.’ This was after a poll found 46 percent of respondents would support Johnson if he made a run at it.

“I love our country to my core and I’m endlessly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had here, as a half-Black, half-Samoan kid being able to work my ass off knowing tenacity opens doors. In a lot of ways, I'm indebted to our great country for it,” he elucidated.

“I'm not a politician nor did I ever have political passions. And quite frankly, I'm not sure I even have the patience or resignation to deal with the B.S. that comes with politics and politicians. But when 46 percent of Americans say they’re in favour of me becoming president, that forces me to humbly and respectfully stand up, listen and learn.”