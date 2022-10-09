 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘letting’ Meghan Markle have ‘all the attention’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle is currently accused of wanting ‘everything’ Prince Harry has, including the spotlight allegedly.

Body language expert Arianne Carter issued this insight in an interview with the Daily Star.

She first started off by saying, “Meghan has her chin raised slightly, this can be a sign of confidence or arrogance depending on the context it's used. In this instance with the full frontal posture and facing the camera, she's going for a confident pose.”

Carter also addressed the Duchess’ pose and why it's “not as warm and engaging as Harry's body language display.”

She also pointed towards Prince Harry’s head tilt and added how it's “slightly lowered and he's looking up under slightly lowered brows, this is a reminiscent pose used often by his mother and is a submissive head dip and eyes raised, it makes him look friendly and warm.”

Before concluding she also lauded Prince Harry’s ‘openness’ to let Meghan Markle “take the full attention” of the world.

More From Entertainment:

Here’s why Dwayne Johnson will not be running for President ever

Here’s why Dwayne Johnson will not be running for President ever
Netflix releases Top 25 Global trending movies, series, TV shows

Netflix releases Top 25 Global trending movies, series, TV shows
Charlie Puth was allegedly ghosted by Ellen DeGeneres' now-defunct music label

Charlie Puth was allegedly ghosted by Ellen DeGeneres' now-defunct music label
Harry, Meghan going ‘above pay grade’ angered Charles, William

Harry, Meghan going ‘above pay grade’ angered Charles, William
Princess Eugenie spotted working for first time since giving birth

Princess Eugenie spotted working for first time since giving birth
Miley Cyrus feels Maxx Morando is ‘like no other partner she’s ever had’

Miley Cyrus feels Maxx Morando is ‘like no other partner she’s ever had’
Justin Bieber ends Kanye West friendship after Ye disrespected Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber ends Kanye West friendship after Ye disrespected Hailey Bieber

BLACKPINK 'Ready For Love' crosses 100 million views counter on YouTube

BLACKPINK 'Ready For Love' crosses 100 million views counter on YouTube
Prince William banned to put foot on 'Welsh soil' in 'Prince of Wales' title snub

Prince William banned to put foot on 'Welsh soil' in 'Prince of Wales' title snub
Kanye West’s Instagram account restricted over alleged ‘anti-Semitic’ post

Kanye West’s Instagram account restricted over alleged ‘anti-Semitic’ post