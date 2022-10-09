 
pakistan
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Fire breaks out in Islamabad's shopping mall

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Image showing clouds of smoking emitting out of the shopping malls building. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo News Live
  • Islamabad Police says no citizen or shop harmed.
  • Rescue operation underway, all citizens evacuated.
  • Helicopter called in to help in extinguishing fire.

ISLAMABAD: A fire broke out in the food court of a popular shopping mall in Islamabad Sunday, but was quickly doused out to a certain extent as authorities scrambled to rescue. 

In a statement, Islamabad Police said that people were rescued and safely evacuated from the backdoor of the mall — which was engulfed in smoke after the fire. Videos on social media platforms showed smoke emitting out of the building.

The search operation is still underway, and no person or shop has been harmed, the police said, adding that the fire inside the mall has been doused out and a helicopter has also been called in.

"However, the fire has not been completely extinguished on the outside of the mall," the police said, requesting the citizens to avoid travelling near the mall to ensure that rescue teams could do their work uninterrupted.

To oversee the situation, Inspector-General Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, senior police officials, and district administration representatives reached the mall, located in F-8.

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) capt (retd) Mohammed Usman Younas is also at the site and overseeing rescue and firefighting operations.

All resources are being utilised to control the fire as early as possible, the CDA added.

In a separate statement, the police said that due to the fire, diversions have been placed for traffic from F-8 Exchange Chowk to Khyaban Chowk at Jinnah Avenue.

