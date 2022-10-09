 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle lauded for ‘earning’ her money ‘unlike’ Royal Family

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

File Footage

Experts break down the ‘real reason’ Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton had a falling out in Buckingham Palace.

Royal author and biographer Tom Bower made this claim in his interview with Megyn Kelly.

He began by telling the outlet, “Well I think the big shot came in a way when she moved into the Kensington Palace.”

“And literally on the other side of the corridor Kate and William have 22 room apartment with two kitchens and so that came as a bit of a shock to Meghan.”

“But I think that was a shock she could overcome because [she] didn’t tend to stay. And that was the other part of the problem so to speak.”

“But of course the two women didn’t get on and I’m not surprised and I don’t blame Meghan entirely for that. Because Meghan was a self-made woman she’d come from a tough background, every penny she had she earned.”

